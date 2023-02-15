Mahindra Announces Nationwide Mega Service Camp for its SUV Range

Mahindra has announced a nationwide mega-service camp for its full range of SUVs. Titled M-Plus, this grand customer-centric initiative will run from February 16 – 26, 2023 in over 600 Mahindra-authorized workshops across the country.

Mahindra is offering unmissable offers during the Mega Service Camp. The bouquet of special offers includes:

5000+ Free Services

75 Points Free Check Up

Additional Discounts on Spares, Labour, Maxicare, Accessories etc.

The M-Plus Mega Service Camp will provide Mahindra owners with the opportunity to ensure that their vehicles are in top condition. Customers can avail of an exhaustive 75-point check on each vehicle, through trained technicians.

With Mahindra's Contactless Service, customers can also choose to get digital repair orders and invoices, thus saving paper with each service. On Mahindra's With You Hamesha app, users can access their entire vehicle history online and digitally stored SUV-related documents as the app is seamlessly integrated with DigiLocker. This eliminates the need to print and carry paper during the time of service. With You Hamesha app also provides easy service booking, service stage tracking, online payments, SOS requests and other convenient features.

Additionally, all the workshops are equipped to carry out Qwik service, where periodic maintenance and minor repairs will be done within 90 minutes. Customers can avail this facility at the Mega Camp with a prior appointment. Customers can also book an appointment on Mahindra’s With You Hamesha’s WhatsApp account or via the app and avail free pick-up and drop.