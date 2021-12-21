Maharashtra signs MoU with Mahindra Cero for Multiple Vehicle-scrapping Units

The government of Maharashtra through the Industries, Energy and Labour Department has signed an MoU with Cero (Mahindra MSTC Recycling Pvt. Ltd.), India’s 1st government authorized vehicle recycler to set up additional world-class vehicle scrapping centres in Maharashtra.

The proposed scrappage centres will have the capacity of recycling end-of-life 2/ 3- wheelers, passenger/commercial vehicles in accordance with all the legal and environmental norms prescribed by CPCB and guidelines provided by MoRTH.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Hon. Minister for Road, Transport & Highways (MoRTH) Shri. Nitin Gadkari, who has been the driving force behind the announcement of a much-awaited ‘Vehicle scrappage policy’ in India. Currently, in Maharashtra, Cero already has a state-of-the-art recycling facility at Pune and is looking to set up 4 additional facilities in the cities of Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik.

The MoU was signed on the background of the Conference on Investment Opportunities in Highway, Transport and Logistics held in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Industries, Energy and Labour Department will facilitate the necessary approvals as per the rules and regulations of the State Government and the draft vehicle scrappage policy released by MoRTH for setting up of the RVSF.

