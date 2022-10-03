Made-in-India Skoda Kushaq Left Hand Drive Model Export Begins

Made-in-India Skoda Kushaq is now being exported. The first consignment of the left hand drive model of the SUV is headed to Arab Gulf Cooperation Council (AGCC) countries.

Earlier this year, SAVWIPL had commenced the export of INDIA 2.0 cars with the Volkswagen Taigun SUV, followed by the Volkswagen Virtus sedan in September.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Piyush Arora, Managing Director, ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited said:

It’s a proud moment for the team in India as a ŠKODA model joins the Group’s export line-up. The ŠKODA KUSHAQ is the third Made-in-India car to be exported this year, and we are happy that the Group’s endeavour to ‘Engineer cars in India to be Driven by the World’ is experiencing remarkable success. The market acceptance and success of all our exports highlight our global quality standards. The KUSHAQ is

built in line with our customers’ requirements in India and globally, and we are confident that this stylish, well equipped, robust and engaging-to-drive SUV will open doors to new markets and regions for SAVWIPL.

SAVWIPL launched its export programme in 2011 with 6,256 units of the India-built Volkswagen Vento for the South African market. Since then, the company’s export market has continued to grow incrementally to build the Group’s ‘Made-in-India’ presence in 44 countries across South America, Central America, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, the AGCC countries, and the Caribbean region.

The Group has already exported close to 5.5 lakh cars from India. Mexico is the largest export market for SAVWIPL, followed by South Africa and Central American countries (Columbia, Ecuador, Argentina), as well as ASEAN countries.