When BMW launched its three-seater X7, it was the beginning of a new chapter for BMW. In another first, BMW has launched a limited-edition body line finish for the first time in its X range of vehicles. It is called the BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition and it will be limited to just 500 units worldwide. Produced at its Spartanburg plant in the USA, the BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition can be had with all the engines available for the standard BMW X7.

The most striking feature of the new BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition is its paint finish. Picked from BMW Individual’s lineup of colours, the Frozen Arctic Grey metallic paint scheme is complemented by the BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line package with extended features. What this entails is that the window line, panels over the B and C pillars, BMW kidney grille, ORVM bases, air ducts and tail pipes; all of these components come with a black chrome finish. Aside from the contrast with the matte shimmering surface of the paint scheme, it is also complemented by the BMW Individual High Gloss finish on the roof rails and the sun protection glazing over the body. The BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition also comes with the M-SPort kit fitted as standard. As a result, the limited-edition model features 22-inch split-style, five-spoke M-Sport alloy wheels and are made from lightweight alloy. Another addition is the M-Sport exhaust that you would also get as standard in the X7 Dark Shadow Edition.

Step inside and the exclusive, high-quality and elaborate touches continue. The BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition can be had as a 6 or 7-seater, both bringing equal levels of exclusive finishes. Both also come with an M-sport steering wheel and inlays developed just for the X7 Dark Shadow edition. You get Individual Merino full-leather upholstery, which is finished in a two-tone Night Blue/Black scheme with contrasting seams. The roof liner is also finished in Night Blue, another BMW Individual addition. The upper half of the door panels and armrest are finished in Night Blue, while the lower part features a Individual Merino leather finish. Finishing touches include Fineline Black with alluminium inlays and a Piano Black plaque bearing the Dark Shadow Edition emblem.

