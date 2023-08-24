Lexus LM Luxury MPV Debuts in India, Bookings Open

Lexus India has commenced the bookings for its flagship MPV, the all-new majestic Lexus LM; a unique Luxury Mover that offers a private oasis of relaxation and creativity. Bookings for the all-new Lexus LM can now be made across all authorized Lexus Guest Experience Centers as well as Lexus Merakis in India.

The first-generation Lexus LM was launched in 2020 to meet mobility demands of super rich customers, for a chauffeur-driven MPV in Asian markets. Offering both 4-seat and 7-seat configurations in the ultra-luxury segment, the Lexus LM was very well received across markets.

In the intervening years, the needs and desires of the global luxury market have further intensified and diversified. In response, the new LM has been completely redesigned, reevaluating its value and raison d'être as a "Luxury Mover," from where the model’s name is derived.

The core objective of the engineering and design team was to create a vehicle that provided an interior space and dynamic experience where all passengers could naturally feel at ease. This begins with core ride comfort and functionality. Belying the vehicle’s stately proportions, the driver enjoys effortless engagement through direct and precise maneuverability. This dynamic refinement is conveyed to rear-seat passengers, who will appreciate not only the resultant ride comfort but the absence of unwanted noise and vibrations, allowing them to feel productive and refreshed.

The exterior design projects an elegant presence and aerodynamic form in line with the Lexus design language, the vehicle’s lines reflecting functionality and dynamic performance. In the interior, the front cabin design combines practicality with refinement to allow drivers to focus, while the spacious rear suite offers meticulously crafted seats and trim alongside a variety of features and technology to make the most of customers’ precious travel time.