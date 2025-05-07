Lexus India Reopens Bookings for Flagship LM 350h

Lexus India has officially reopened bookings for its ultra-luxury MPV, the LM 350h, starting May 7, 2025. The flagship hybrid model, which made a strong impression with its India debut, is available once again in both four- and seven-seater configurations.

With overwhelming initial demand, the LM 350h stands out in the segment for its serene ride, precise handling, and exceptional rear-seat comfort — all powered by advanced hybrid technology. It’s tailored for the discerning, chauffeur-driven clientele who prioritize quiet luxury and productivity on the move.

Segment-Leading Warranty and Tailored Services

To enhance ownership value, Lexus India now offers a best-in-class 8-year/160,000 km warranty across its entire lineup, a first in the Indian luxury car segment. Complementing this is the newly introduced Lexus Luxury Care package, available in Comfort, Relax, and Premiere tiers — covering up to 8 years or 160,000 km of maintenance and general repairs.

With its renewed commitment to Omotenashi (Japanese hospitality), Lexus continues to prioritize guest satisfaction, promising unmatched luxury and hassle-free ownership.

Bookings are now open at Lexus dealerships nationwide.