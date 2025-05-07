Lexus India Reopens Bookings for Flagship LM 350h

07/05/2025

Lexus India has officially reopened bookings for its ultra-luxury MPV, the LM 350h, starting May 7, 2025. The flagship hybrid model, which made a strong impression with its India debut, is available once again in both four- and seven-seater configurations.

Lexus Lm F

With overwhelming initial demand, the LM 350h stands out in the segment for its serene ride, precise handling, and exceptional rear-seat comfort — all powered by advanced hybrid technology. It’s tailored for the discerning, chauffeur-driven clientele who prioritize quiet luxury and productivity on the move.

Segment-Leading Warranty and Tailored Services

To enhance ownership value, Lexus India now offers a best-in-class 8-year/160,000 km warranty across its entire lineup, a first in the Indian luxury car segment. Complementing this is the newly introduced Lexus Luxury Care package, available in Comfort, Relax, and Premiere tiers — covering up to 8 years or 160,000 km of maintenance and general repairs.

Lexus Lm Interior

With its renewed commitment to Omotenashi (Japanese hospitality), Lexus continues to prioritize guest satisfaction, promising unmatched luxury and hassle-free ownership.

Bookings are now open at Lexus dealerships nationwide.

