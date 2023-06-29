Lexus India Announces New Mobile App For Its Customers

Lexus India has announced the launch of ‘Lexus India’ App, a one-stop shop to provide integrated & seamless services to all Lexus owners in India. Coinciding with the start of deliveries of the all-new Lexus RX, which is also the first fully connected vehicle from Lexus in its India line-up. With the launch of this app, Lexus India became the first in Asia connected app for Lexus guests in the region.

Crafted to deliver a gamut of services for unparalleled convenience, exhilarating ownership experience & complete clarity, the Lexus India app delivers more personalised customer service.

Lexus is constantly trying to provide amazing experiences to its guests through its physical presence with 23 guest touch points across 16 cities and with the Lexus Virtual Dome – a state-of-the-art virtual guest experience center hosted on the Lexus India website. With the introduction of the ‘Lexus India’ app, this will further deliver a fully integrated & reliable ownership experience to all Lexus India guests.

The ‘Lexus India’ app allows guests to manage their vehicles, enjoy a hassle-free ownership experience and fully embrace the Lexus lifestyle through experiences, news and events. Some of the best features in the app include: