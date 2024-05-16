Lancia Returns to Europe with the New Ypsilon

Lancia enthusiasts in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands have reason to rejoice as the iconic brand makes its comeback in these countries. Luca Napolitano, Lancia CEO, announced the brand's return as part of their 10-year strategic plan to establish Lancia as a desirable, respected, and credible player in the European premium segment.

The comeback is marked by the introduction of the new Lancia Ypsilon, aligning with the Stellantis Dare Forward strategic plan. With a commitment to excellence, Lancia aims to capture the hearts of European consumers once again.

Initially launching with a network of over 70 new dealers in major cities, Lancia will re-enter Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands by mid-2024. Following this, France and Spain will see Lancia's return, with Germany slated for 2025.

The selection of these countries was guided by three key criteria. Firstly, the love and passion for Italian style, with Spain, Belgium, and France leading the pack. Secondly, the emphasis on online sales volume, with the Netherlands standing out. Thirdly, the size of the premium B-segment, where Spain, France, and Belgium excel.

These countries have strong historical ties to the Italian spirit and the Lancia brand, renowned for its iconic models that have enamored actors, fashionistas, and car enthusiasts alike.

Central to Lancia's international expansion is its new distribution model, emphasizing efficiency and innovation. With 50% of sales projected to occur online, Lancia aims to deliver uncompromising quality through a select number of retailers. The new showrooms are tailored to meet the expectations of European premium clientele, offering timeless elegance, Italian spirit, and innovation, coupled with a comfortable onboard experience.