Lamborghini Urus Reporting For Police Duty, Will Transport Organs

The collaboration between Automobili Lamborghini and the Italian State Police continues with the giant car maker delivering a Urus Performante to the Italian “Polizia Stradale” that will enter into service in 2024 and will be used for special services including the urgent medical transport of organs and plasma.

The Urus Performante is the sixth model to enter into the Highway Police fleet. The Super SUV joins the Huracán LP610-4. It was fitted out by Lamborghini technicians at Sant’Agata Bolognese, starting from the exterior, following police specifications.

The livery was designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile and combines the classic blue color of the Italian State Police and white, with tricolor bands on the sills and seat belt. The police logos have been applied to the doors in reflective film, while a light bar with 360° blue LED lights has been installed on the roof, together with a two-tone electric siren.

The cockpit has been customized with various elements that are indispensable for the public security service, including an armored weapon box; a flip-down message display; and a special compartment in the trunk for stowing service equipment and a defibrillator for first aid response. Most importantly, a portable fridge for the transportation of organs is fitted, including a display and data logger for the continuous monitoring of the internal temperature.

The Urus Performante is equipped with a twin-turbo V8 engine delivering 666 CV of power and 850 Nm of torque at engine speeds from 2,300 to 4,500 rpm, guaranteeing 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 306 km/h. A performance which, combined with best-in-class driving dynamics, allowed the best time to be set for a production SUV on the renowned Pikes Peak Hillclimb in 2022 (10:32.064).