For the 2021 model of the Urus, Lamborghini has come up with something very stylish and attractive. Although the gigantic super SUV from the Italian manufacturer is already quite a head-turner, to take things a notch higher, Lamborghini has announced the Urus Graphite Capsule.

The 2021 Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule offers four new matte colour options to the buyers. These include the Bianco Monocerus (white), Nero Noctis (black), Grigio Nimbus (slightly shinier grey), and Grigio Keres (basically grey). While these new paint schemes certainly add an extra oomph to the car, their aura is further accentuated by the contrasting neon accents.

With the 2021 Urus Graphite Capsule, Lamborghini is providing striking neon accents. Customers can pick from four available colours - Arancio Leonis (orange), Arancio Dryope (a brighter shade of orange), Giallo Taurus (yellow), and Verde Scandal (green) - for these accents that basically cover up the front splitter, door trims, rear spoiler and wheel rims.

Apart from these changes on the exterior, the 2021 Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule also features exclusive 23-inch Taigete wheels and black chrome finish on the exhausts.

The supercar company has also made certain amendments in the interior of the 2021 Urus Graphite Capsule. For starters, there is an anodised aluminium trim on the dashboard and door panels, with new matte finish carbon fibre inserts. The exterior accent colours are carried over into the interior enriching the upholstery with the contrast colour featuring in the central tunnel leather trim, seat bolster inserts, Q-citura stitching, and the embroidered Lamborghini logo on the headrests.

Lamborghini is also providing ventilated Alcantara seats as an exclusive option only for the 2021 Urus Graphite Capsule and the recently launched Pearl Capsule variant of the super SUV.

As of now, the Italian carmaker has not revealed the 2021 Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule price. However, it is quite evident that this variant will certainly demand a premium over the standard model. So, who's buying?!

