Lamborghini Holds Canadian Debut of Urus SE, the First Electrified Version of the Super SUV

The new Lamborghini Urus SE, the plug-in hybrid variant of the brand’s Super SUV, made its Canadian debut this week in Toronto, following the global unveiling at the Beijing Auto Show on April 24. Presented at The Symes, the PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) version of Lamborghini’s top-selling model attracted customers, media guests and VIPs to the exclusive event attended by Andrea Baldi, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini Americas.

The Urus SE features a new design, optimized aerodynamics, unparalleled on-board technology, and a 789-horsepower hybrid powertrain, while boasting an 80% reduction in emissions. Powered by a twin-turbo 4.0 V8 engine and a 25-kWh lithium-ion battery, the Urus SE is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in only 3.4 seconds (Urus S: 3.5), reaching a top speed of 312 km/h (Urus S: 305 km/h).

Also Read: Over 200 Lamborghini Owners Gather to Celebrate Lamborghini Day UK 2024

The permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor located inside the 8-speed automatic transmission can act as a boost for the V8 combustion engine, but also as a traction element, making the Urus SE a 100% electric 4WD vehicle capable of traveling more than 60 kilometers in EV mode.

With the Urus SE, the company continues its Direzione Cor Tauri 2.0 strategy, moving ahead with the electrification of the Urus range and the path toward decarbonization that began with the introduction of the Revuelto in March 2023. By the end of 2024, the electrification process will extend to the launch of a second HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) in the range, replacing the Huracán.