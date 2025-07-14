KTM Launches ‘Service on Wheels’ Support for Leh Circuit Riders

14/07/2025 - 20:45 | KTM,   | IAB Team

KTM India has rolled out its new Service on Wheels (SOW) initiative in the Leh circuit, enhancing support for adventure riders tackling the iconic Manali–Keylong–Jispa–Sarchu route. This launch underscores KTM’s commitment to offering hassle-free travel and dependable service on India’s most challenging terrains.

Ktm Service On Wheels

Covering key checkpoints like Mandi, Manali, Keylong, Sarchu, and Leh, the SOW will now be operational between Jispa and Sarchu — a remote stretch often lacking immediate service access. KTM’s mobile service unit ensures riders receive quick mechanical assistance, spares, and preventive maintenance, boosting confidence even at 12,500 ft.

Ktm Service On Wheels Truck

The route is now backed by KTM touchpoints at Bhuntar, Manali, Keylong, and a full-fledged 3S dealership in Leh, offering end-to-end support throughout the journey.

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest