KTM India Launches Pro-XP App for its Customers

KTM India has announced the launch of its ‘KTM PRO-XP’ App to digitize biking experiences for the owner community.

The KTM PRO-XP App allows the riders to record and track their riding experiences with metrics like the number of trips, distance, pictures, and maps across time. Owners can start a ride, or search and join rides of fellow KTM owners. The App facilitates the seamless creation of automated travel stories and videos.

The owners can also connect with like-minded KTM riders through the App and share their experiences with the owner community. The ‘Discover’ tab on the App allows riders to book KTM’s curated PRO-XP events which cover a range of exclusive, exciting, premium and differentiated riding experiences, across Off-Road Adventure, Street and Track. The app has been developed in partnership with KOGO, India’s leading road trips platform.

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “The new KTM PRO-XP app is designed for new age bikers who want to amplify their biking experiences through recording, sharing and engaging with other KTM owners. It’s a unique platform where bikers can announce their rides, join each other, and record special moments for sharing. It’s the one-stop destination for bikers to engage with one another, document their rides, set up groups or sign up for specially curated KTM led pro-experiences. We are sure KTM owners will love this app and add a new dimension to their biking passion.”

Owners can download the KTM India App on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The App has 2 sections – KTM PRO-XP & KTM_SERVICE.