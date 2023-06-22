KTM Europe Adventure Rally Now Open For KTM Adventure Owners in India

The KTM Europe Adventure Rally is an international gathering organized by KTM Austria, specifically designed for KTM Adventure owners. This will take place in the captivating and varied surroundings of Lillehammer, Norway, which was once a Winter Olympic venue.

The Rally brings together over 150 riders from across the globe to celebrate the best values of ADVENTURE riding. This includes thrilling rides on scenic dirt roads, exploring uncharted forests, conquering challenging terrains, and connecting with fellow passionate riders. Joining a KTM Adventure Rally lets one embrace the true essence of adventure and the KTM spirit. The Norwegian outing will be immense. The range of terrain and geography defines the KTM ‘adventure’ spirit and the Kvitfjell Hotel is a spectacular base to savor this unique part of the world.

KTM now invites KTM Adventure owners in India to participate in this prestigious rally which is scheduled between 24th to 28th July 2023. Limited seats only!

KTM has sourced the bikes, and accommodation cemented the logistics and confirmed the routes. Adventurers can either form part of guided groups or open their own GPS to tackle more than 180 km daily of gravel roads ‘RALLY’ style. KTM has also planned technical back-up in case of any unwanted issues and laid-on non-riding entertainment with some special KTM ambassadors to further enrich the event.

Participating has never been simpler, especially with the assistance of the KTM India team, which will facilitate the registration process for KTM customers.