KTM 390 Adventure: 1 Millionth Bike to Roll Out of Bajaj's Chakan Plant

The KTM 390 Adventure becomes the 1 millionth motorcycle to roll out of Bajaj Auto's Chakan plant. With this milestone, the successful partnership has set a global benchmark for collaboration between the two automotive titans. KTM has taken less than half the time to hit the second half-million milestone than the first, indicating a meteoric growth in the brand’s adoption.

To mark this historic occasion, Mr Stefan Pierer, CEO – Pierer Mobility AG and Mr Rajiv Bajaj, MD & CEO – Bajaj Auto Limited were present at the company’s Chakan plant. The duo recounted the remarkable journey of KTM in India and spoke about the extraordinary success story of KTM’s global journey.

The achievement showcases Bajaj Auto’s prowess as a global manufacturing hub for motorcycles across categories. Bajaj Auto’s Chakan plant emerges as a key centre for exports in the country, given that half the KTMs were shipped to mature markets worldwide. Bajaj Auto co-develops and manufactures a range of motorcycles spanning KTM (125cc to 390cc) and Husqvarna (125cc to 401cc) brands.

Many of the models produced here have cutting-edge technology like Motorcycle Traction Control, Cornering ABS, Supermoto ABS, Quickshifter+, and TFT displays which have been firsts in the segment. Most importantly, these introductions have led to an upgrade in the technology landscape of Indian motorcycles as well as the vendor ecosystem.