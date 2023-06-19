KTM 200 Duke Updated With Full-LED Headlamp

KTM 200 Duke has been given an interesting update. The naked motorcycle now comes with a full-LED headlamp that we have already witnessed in its higher siblings - the 250 Duke and 390 Duke.

The new LED headlamp unit gets an array of 32 LEDs with 6 reflectors for the beam and an additional LED DRL unit unique to a Duke. The inclusion of this in the KTM 200 Duke would make it more appealing to potential customers. And also, all Duke models above 200cc now have full-LED lighting all around.

Some other key features of the KTM 200 Duke include dual-channel ABS with Supermoto mode, USD forks, underbelly exhaust, aluminium swingarm, and a digital instrument cluster.

Powering the KTM 200 Duke is a familiar single-cylinder engine with liquid cooling and a DOHC setup. This mill is capable of producing 25 PS of max power and 19.2 Nm of peak torque.

