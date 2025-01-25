Say Hello to the Quickest Cadillac Ever!

Cadillac expands its V-Series performance lineup with the 2026 Cadillac LYRIQ-V, marking its first-ever all-electric high-performance model. Packing cutting-edge tech, luxury, and blistering speed, the LYRIQ-V aims to redefine electric performance SUVs.

Electrifying Performance

Under the hood—figuratively speaking—the LYRIQ-V boasts 615 hp and 880 Nm of torque, launching from 0-60 mph in just 3.3 seconds with Velocity Max mode. A dual-motor AWD setup ensures instant power delivery, while Brembo performance brakes and a tuned suspension elevate handling. With a 102 kWh battery, it offers an estimated 285-mile range on a single charge.

Tech-Packed Interior & Distinctive Design

Inside, a 33-inch LED display, Super Cruise hands-free driving, and a 23-speaker AKG Studio Audio System create a futuristic cockpit. The V-Series-exclusive sport steering wheel, power bolstered seats, and Augmented Reality Head-Up Display enhance the driving experience. Outside, 22-inch wheels, a Black Crystal Shield grille, and carbon fiber accents give it a bold, performance-oriented look.

Coming in 2025

Set for production in early 2025 at GM’s Spring Hill plant, the LYRIQ-V will be available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and more global markets. Cadillac’s first electric V-Series SUV is here to shake up the performance EV game.