Why Hyundai is Expanding its European Testing and R&D Facilities

Hyundai Motor Group is strengthening its R&D presence in Europe with a 25,000-square-meter expansion, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable innovation. Key developments include the Nürburgring test center extension and the upcoming Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center (HMETC) Square Campus, set to open in March 2025.

At Nürburgring, Hyundai has added 834 square meters of state-of-the-art testing facilities, including new workshops, specialized labs, and high-voltage EV charging infrastructure. This expansion builds on the Group’s decade-long presence at the track, enhancing its durability testing capabilities for Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles.

The new Square Campus in the Rhine-Main region will feature Hyundai’s largest NVH dynamometer, along with advanced chassis and powertrain dynos for in-depth vehicle testing. The facility will focus on EV development, ADAS, infotainment, and electrification, catering specifically to European market demands.

Designed with sustainability in mind, the Square Campus integrates eco-friendly materials, solar panels, and heat pump systems. Modern hybrid workspaces, a rooftop garden, and smart working systems will foster collaboration and creativity.

With these expansions, Hyundai aims to accelerate innovation in EV technology and high-performance systems while advancing its goal of achieving zero-tailpipe emissions in Europe by 2035.