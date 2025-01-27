BMW's Leipzig Plant Hits Record Production in 2024

BMW’s Leipzig plant has achieved a record-breaking production milestone in 2024, rolling out 245,652 vehicles—an impressive 30% increase over the previous year. This surge, amounting to 57,493 additional units, underscores the plant’s crucial role in BMW and MINI manufacturing.

A key highlight was the expansion of battery electric vehicle (BEV) production, with the MINI Countryman contributing 27,000 pure-electric units, making up 11% of total output. Plug-in hybrids, represented by the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, accounted for 3% of production.

The Leipzig facility also played a pivotal role in BMW’s electrification strategy, producing over 25 million painted battery cells, 1.1 million battery modules, and 70,000 high-voltage storage units. These components powered over 210,000 BMW and MINI electrified models, representing a third of BMW Group’s global xEV sales in 2024.

While Leipzig is not slated to produce the upcoming Neue Klasse models, this may change post-2030 with the arrival of next-generation compact vehicles.