KTM 160 Duke Launches in India, Bringing Premium Performance to the 160cc Segment

KTM has expanded its street motorcycle portfolio in India with the launch of the all-new KTM 160 Duke at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), marking its entry into the premium 160cc category. Designed to make KTM’s signature READY TO RACE performance more accessible, the bike targets young riders looking for their first premium sport machine.

Powering the 160 Duke is a 164.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 19 PS and 15.5 Nm of torque — class-leading figures in its segment. The bike carries KTM’s hallmark engineering, including a split trellis frame for stability, WP Apex fork with hollow axle for rigidity, lightweight bionic wheels, and redesigned grab rails for improved ergonomics.

Braking duties are handled by a 320mm front disc and 230mm rear disc, while a 5-inch LCD display provides crisp and modern instrumentation. KTM has also reduced unsprung mass with a lighter hugger tube and cast pillion step holder, enhancing both performance and aesthetics.

With this launch, KTM’s Naked Street line-up in India now spans from 160cc to 400cc, offering a range of options for performance enthusiasts. The new 160 Duke is expected to attract a new wave of riders to KTM’s ecosystem, delivering a blend of aggressive styling, everyday practicality, and thrilling ride dynamics.

This move is a strategic step for KTM in tapping into India’s fast-growing entry-level premium motorcycle market, further cementing its position as the world’s No. 1 premium motorcycle brand.