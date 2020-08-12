Kia Sonet Variant-wise Prices - Dealership Gives a Rough Idea

Kia has recently unveiled the Sonet in its production avatar, but the brand has been tight-lipped about the Sonet’s prices. However, we have an insight on the variant-wise prices of Sonet to share that we received via a Kia dealership. As confirmed by Kia, the Sonet will be sold with a total of 3 engine options – 1.2L N/A petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel. The dealership has shared the prices according to the engine options.

Prices for the 1.2L petrol-powered variants will start at around INR 6.5 lakh and top out at INR 8.50 lakh. The diesel variants, on the other hand, will carry a starting price of INR 8.00 lakh for the base-spec diesel variant, while the top-spec diesel variant will be priced at INR 11.50 lakh. The turbo-petrol powered GT Line trim, however, will have a starting price of INR 8.50 lakh, while the top-spec model will sell at INR 11.50 lakh. Kia Sonet will be sold in a total of two trim options – Tech Line and GT Line, and multiple trim configurations, namely, HTE, HTK, HTX, HTX+, GTK, GTX, and GTX+.

These aren’t exact prices, as they are yet to be revealed by the carmaker. However, they shed a light on how Kia is going to price the Sonet in the Indian market. If earlier reports are to be considered, Kia was planning to price it on the higher-side of the sub-10 lakh Rupees price bracket. Now, it seems that Kia is planning a tough fight against the competition when Sonet goes on sale, which is expected to happen by next month.

Once launched, Kia Sonet will take on the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and more. Also, Kia is ensuring that Sonet comes packed with all the arsenal that is required to take the charge in the much-heated sub-4m compact-SUV space. The Sonet will come loaded with a slew of best- and first-in-segment features, such as 10.25-inch infotainment unit, all-digital instrument cluster, Bose sound system with 7 speaker and subwoofer, wireless phone charging pad, traction control modes, remote engine start-stop function and more.

