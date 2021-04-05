Kia Seltos Gravity Edition Launch Soon -All Differences Explained

We have already reported to you that Kia will soon be rolling out an update on the Seltos SUV, set to be unveiled on April 27. In a bid to build up anticipation, the carmaker has been releasing a slew of teasers, revealing some interesting details. Although the carmaker has not said anything explicitly, if the teasers are anything to go by, Kia will be launching the Seltos Gravity Edition in India as a new range topping variant in the SUV's lineup. The Kia Seltos Gravity Edition first made its debut in South Korea in July last year. So here's what sets it apart from the standard variant.

Kia Seltos Gravity Edition - Exterior Updates

The most distinct update on the Seltos Gravity Edition is to the SUV's exterior styling. It comes with an unique chrome-studded design for the signature 'Tiger Nose' grille. The Seltos Gravity Edition also boasts of a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels. Elsewhere, the special edition variant gets silver finish for the ORVMs and door garnish and a bigger skid plate for the rear bumper. Kia will also be debuting their new brand logo with the updated Seltos and the Gravity Edition model.

Kia Seltos Gravity Edition - Interior Updates

The updates to the interior of the Gravity Edition model aren't as significant as the exterior updates. However, it is expected to sport a new grey-black theme on the inside that is not available with the existing range currently. The Gravity Edition will be based on the top-spec trim, and as such, will come plenty well loaded with features. Kia is also expected to update the standard Seltos with new features that could inevitably make it to the Gravity Edition models as well.

The Kia Seltos already comes very well equipped with features such as 10.25-inch touchscreen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, UVO connected car tech, Bose audio system, ambient lighting, a 7-inch TFT driver’s instrument display, wireless phone charger, lane keep assist and more. It, however, remains to be seen how similar the India-spec Gravity Edition model is to the Korea-spec model.

Kia Seltos Gravity Edition - Powertrain Options

There will be no mechanical updates to the Seltos Gravity Edition. Being based on the top-spec trim, it will most likely be offered with all-three engine options - a 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine; a 140hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit; and a 115hp, 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor. However, gearbox options could likely be reserved only for the automatic ones - a CVT, 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed AT.

The Kia Seltos currently retails between INR 9.89 lakh and INR 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Prices are likely to be increased marginally with the addition of new features. The new Gravity Edition will likely be positioned even higher.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.