New Top-Of-The-Range Kia Seltos Gravity Launched In South Korea

It has already been one whole year since the launch of the Kia Seltos in its home country of South Korea. Celebrating the occasion and re-invigorating the consumer’s interest Kia Motors has launched an updated version of the popular model called Kia Seltos Gravity. The new version of the Seltos gets cosmetic updates inside and out to spruce up the entire design.

In terms of the exterior changes, the first thing you’ll notice is the re-styled Tiger Nose front grille which now gets chrome-plate 3D elements enclosed within a chrome-plated bezel. Along with this, the new Kia Seltos Gravity now even gets a set of new 18-inch seven-spoke alloy wheels which get a turbine-like design. Overall, while the exterior changes don't sound like much on paper, we can only imagine the added bling that the Kia Seltos now gets compared to the standard version. Step inside and changes here are minimal as well. However, what you do get in the new Kia Seltos Gravity is a re-finished interior in grey. The dashboard, seats and door card upholstery, all are re-done with a grey-themed finish. Apart from aesthetics, features remain similar like 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, large one-touch sunroof, Bose surround-sound audio system and UVO car connectivity. Comparing the South Korean-spec model to the one being sold in India, the Kia Seltos gets niceties like heated rear seats, adaptive cruise control and smart key for remote engine start/stop function. Talking about safety, the Kia Seltos get blind-spot monitoring, front and rear parking cameras, six airbags, ESC and a 360-degree camera.

While the Kia Seltos gets re-styled aesthetics, everything remains similar on the mechanical front. It get a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol motor making 175bhp and 265Nm, along with the option of 1.6-litre turbocharged diesel making 135bhp and 320Nm. Along with these engine-transmission options, the Kia Seltos available in South Korea even gets an AWD variant to choose from. In terms of pricing, the prices for the Kia Seltos start at INR 12 lakh, which is severely undercut by the prices of the Kia Seltos in India which start at 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.