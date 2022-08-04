Kia Seltos Now Coming With 6 Airbags As Standard; Segment First

Kia Seltos has become the first car in its segment to come with 6 airbags as a standard feature across its entire variant lineup. Besides the Seltos, 6 airbags as standard fitment are also offered on the Kia Carens, making Kia India the only mass segment manufacturer offering this important safety feature as standard.

The decision to provide six standard airbags on the Seltos emphasizes Kia’s commitment to offering the best products for its customers and is in line with the increased focus on safety.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “Seltos is a special product for Kia India as it marked the beginning of our journey in this vibrant country. Since then, Seltos has created many benchmarks in its segment and beyond; and has proved to be the flag bearer of Kia’s ‘Make in India, for the world’ prowess. Seltos has contributed close to 60% to our overall sales in the country. With the Seltos, Kia brought in many firsts in the segment and by giving six airbags as standard, we want to keep that momentum.”

The Kia Seltos is the most popular Kia product in India, accounting for close to 60% of the company's total sales in the country. The model immediately connected with new-age buyers upon its introduction because of its revitalising design, class-leading connectivity features, and exceptional customer experience.

The demand for the petrol and diesel variants of the Seltos is balanced, with around 46% of the customers preferring the diesel variants of the Seltos. While 58% of the Seltos sales come from its top variants, the automatic options of the vehicle contribute to around 25%. The revolutionary iMT technology became an instant hit amongst buyers, with 1 out of every 10 Seltos buyers opting for it in 2022. Also, Kia is the first manufacturer to provide iMT on a Diesel vehicle. For customers, the most popular variant is HTX Petrol, and the most popular colour is White when driving the Seltos home.