Kia PV5 WAV Unveiled: Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle

Kia has revealed the PV5 WAV (Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle), marking a major step forward in electric mobility solutions for people with disabilities. Unveiled at the Financial Times' Future of the Car Summit in London, the PV5 WAV showcases Kia’s commitment to inclusive design and sustainable transportation in collaboration with UK-based Motability Operations Ltd.

Built on Kia’s innovative Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) architecture, the PV5 WAV offers side-entry access with a 300kg-rated ramp, a unique wheelchair belt system, and a third-row tip-up seat for caregiver convenience. It also integrates software features tailored for individuals with mobility challenges, using the AAOS platform.

With increasing global demand for accessible vehicles and the decline of ICE-based conversions, Kia's electric WAV is well-timed. The PV5 WAV will be produced at Kia’s eco-conscious Hwaseong EVO Plant in Korea and aims to set new standards for safety, comfort, and electric accessibility.

Kia’s partnership with the Motability Scheme—a UK-based initiative supporting drivers with disabilities—will ensure the PV5 WAV reaches those who need it most. The brand also plans to bring this inclusive solution to other global markets, reinforcing its role as a leader in sustainable and accessible mobility.