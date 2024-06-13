Kia India Surpasses 250,000 Vehicle Exports Milestone

Kia India has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 250,000 vehicle exports. Since 2019, the company has shipped 255,133 units to over 100 markets from its Anantapur manufacturing facility. The Seltos leads the charge, contributing 59% of total exports, followed by the Sonet and Carens, which account for 34% and 7%, respectively.

While Kia India remains a key export hub, the company is shifting its focus to the domestic market, aiming to produce 90% of its vehicles for India this year. Major export destinations include South Africa, Chile, Paraguay, and various Latin American countries.

Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer of Kia India, emphasized the company's commitment to quality and innovation, highlighting the success of their Made in India vehicles on a global scale, "Our dedication to quality and innovation has driven us to this milestone. The success of our Made in India vehicles internationally shows our commitment to quality. We've quickly become a major market for Kia Corporation and aim to maintain this momentum. While our focus is on the domestic market, we plan to keep our exports steady this year."

The Anantapur plant, operational for about five years, has become an essential part of Kia's global network, renowned for its advanced production capabilities and high-quality standards.