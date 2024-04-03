Maruti Suzuki Achieves 3 Crore Cumulative Production Milestone

Adding to its list of milestones, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has attained cumulative production of over 3 crore units. This feat entails production undertaken at the company’s Gurugram, Manesar (in Haryana) and Hansalpur (in Gujarat) manufacturing facilities. Notably, Indian operations are the fastest to achieve this feat among all Suzuki production bases in record 40 years and 4 months, since the start of production in December 1983.

While over 2.68 crore vehicles have been manufactured at the Company’s Haryana-based facilities, over 32 lakh vehicles were produced at Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MSIL.

The iconic M800 which ushered mobility revolution in the country played a significant role in this milestone with over 29 lakh units. Other top contributors include successful models such as Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift, Wagon R, Dzire, Omni, Baleno, Eeco, Brezza and Ertiga.

Since its inception, the company has been maintaining its leadership in the domestic market. Strong foundation built by the Company with relevant products and technologies, extensive sales and service network and robust supplier ecosystem have been key pillars of its success. The Company commenced exports in 1987 and today contributes nearly 40% of the total vehicle exports from India.