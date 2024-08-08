Kia India Hits 1 Million Sales in Record Time

Kia India is celebrating a major achievement—reaching 1 million unit sales in the domestic market within just 59 months of operations. As one of the fastest-growing premium carmakers in the country, this milestone underscores Kia's impact on the Indian automotive scene.

The Kia Seltos, the company's flagship model, has been a key driver of this success, accounting for over 48% of total domestic sales. Following closely are the Kia Sonet and Kia Carens, contributing 34% and 16% of sales, respectively.

Since its launch in 2019, Kia has transformed the Indian automotive industry with its futuristic technology and cutting-edge design, establishing itself as one of the most aspirational car brands in the country. Notably, 42% of Kia’s sales come from top trims, challenging the notion that India is solely a cost-conscious market. Kia’s strategy of introducing advanced transmission options has also paid off, with automatic transmissions—IVT, 6AT, and 7DCT—making up 32% of total sales. The innovative iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) launched with the Sonet in 2020 contributes another 15%. The brand's Petrol to Diesel sales ratio currently stands at 59% to 41%.

Kia India's growth trajectory has been impressive. Starting with 45,226 units sold in 2019, the company’s sales volume has steadily increased year over year—reaching 140,505 units in 2020, 181,583 units in 2021, and 254,556 units in 2022. Last year, Kia recorded annual sales of 255,000 units, and the momentum continues in 2024, with nearly 1.5 lakh units sold in the first seven months alone. This sets the stage for a strong performance in the upcoming festive season.

Kia has also expanded its presence across India, now boasting 588 touchpoints in 256 cities. Additionally, India serves as a crucial export base for Kia Corporation, with over 2.6 lakh units dispatched to more than 100 export markets. Including overseas dispatches, Kia India's cumulative sales stand at nearly 1.3 million units.

This milestone not only marks Kia's success in India but also solidifies its position as a key player in the global automotive market.