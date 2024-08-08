Hyundai and Kia's Anti-Theft Software Cuts Theft by Over 50%

A software upgrade for Hyundai and Kia vehicles, which lacked electronic immobilizers, has slashed theft rates by more than half, according to the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI).

Implemented in February 2023, the upgrade was a response to a surge in thefts, sparked by social media trends during the COVID-19 pandemic. The software ensures vehicles only start with the owner's key or a duplicate and includes a deterrent window sticker.

Approximately two dozen 2011-2022 Hyundai and Kia models are eligible for the upgrade. As of December 2023, 30% of eligible Hyundais and 28% of Kias had the upgrade, resulting in a 53% drop in theft claims.

While whole vehicle thefts dropped by 64% for upgraded vehicles, overall theft claims, including parts and contents, remain elevated. This is partly because the immobilizer activates only when the car is locked with a fob, a habit not all drivers follow.

Interestingly, vandalism claims rose by 61% for vehicles with the upgrade, almost offsetting the drop in theft claims, though the costs are lower.

Hyundai and Kia continue efforts to improve vehicle security and reduce theft rates further.