Kia India Crosses of 5 Lakh Dispatches in Less Than 2.5 Years

Kia India has announced the completion of 5 lakh dispatches from its Anantapur plant, including both domestic and export markets. With this, the company has also surpassed the 4 lakh sales milestone in the country and has already exported over 1 lakh cars to more than 91 countries, since it started shipping Seltos in September 2019. Kia India also became the number 1 UV exporter in the country, with a market share of over 25% in 2021.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, ” Half a million is a big number and we are proud to have attained this milestone in less than 2.5 years. Ever since our inception in India, we have focused on providing great value to our customers through our ground-breaking products and services. Today, Kia is a part of 4 lakh Indian families and we are extremely grateful for the affection bestowed upon us by our esteemed customers. Now, with the Carens already launched, we are confident of achieving our next milestones at a much faster pace, creating new benchmarks that will chart the course of our growth journey in the country.”

Kia India recently launched its fourth product for the Indian market, the Kia Carens. The Kia Carensthree-row recreational vehicle is a Made-in-India-for-the-World product that combines the sophistication of a family mover and the sportiness of an SUV in one compelling package. Launched on 15 February 2022, the Carens has already received a tremendous response from Indian customers.