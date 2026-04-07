Kia EV3 Is the Budget EV That Doesn’t Feel Like One

Kia has unveiled the all-new EV3 at the New York International Auto Show, positioning it as the most accessible entry point into its growing EV lineup. The compact electric SUV is set to go on sale in the US by late 2026, with five trims on offer—Light, Wind, Land, GT-Line and GT.

Built on Kia’s 400V E-GMP platform, the EV3 offers two battery options. The base Light variant gets a 58.3 kWh pack with an estimated range of around 220 miles, while higher trims feature a larger 81.4 kWh battery delivering up to 320 miles. Fast charging from 10 to 80 percent takes roughly 30 minutes, depending on the battery.

The EV3 also comes equipped with a native NACS charging port and Plug and Charge capability for added convenience. Buyers can opt for all-wheel drive on select trims, while it comes standard on the sportier GT-Line and GT versions.

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Adding to its practicality, the EV3 supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) functions, allowing it to power external devices or even a home setup with the right hardware.

Inside, the cabin packs a tech-heavy layout with dual 12.3-inch displays, a dedicated 5-inch climate screen, and Kia’s connected Navigation Cockpit with over-the-air updates.

For enthusiasts, the range-topping GT variant stands out with 288 hp and a sport-tuned suspension, offering a sharper driving experience in an otherwise family-focused EV.