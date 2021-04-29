Kia Seltos & Sonet to Be Available on Subscription Basis Soon

Kia India has finally unveiled the new logo in the Indian market. It will soon be seen on the brand's offerings as well. While the brand revealed the new logo, Kia folks also confirmed that the updated Sonet and Seltos will be unveiled next month. Also, the brand has announced that it will be launching a new product next year, which is likely to be unveiled by the end of this year. Moreover, in conversation with IAB, Kia India has revealed, it is exploring to introduce the option of subscription and lease program for its products.

Considering the current economic scenarios, new car buyers are still uncertain about taking up the responsibilities that come bundled with car ownership. In such a case, leasing or subscription services make for a better deal. The brand further affirmed that it will be seeking inputs from prospective consumers before rolling out its subscription services. As of now, the South-Korean brand is also keen on increasing its production capacity to ensure a reduced waiting period for its products.

Also Read - Kia Sonet To Gain Paddle Shifters For Automatic Variants

Taking of Kia’s lineup in India, the carmaker sells a total of three cars, namely Sonet, Seltos, and Carnival. The Sonet being the most affordable of all, retails at a starting price of INR 6.79 lakh and tops out at INR 13.20 lakh. It is offered with three engine options – 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel. Furthermore, the gearbox options include – 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT. In the Indian market, it rivals the likes of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and more.

Next on the list is the Seltos, which can be had with either a 115 PS 1.5L petrol motor or a 115 PS 1.5L diesel engine. Moreover, there is a 1.4L turbo-petrol motor to settle down with. Transmission options on the Seltos include a 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, 7-speed DCT, and IVT. Prices for the Seltos range in between INR 9.89 lakh – INR 17.45 lakh. The flagship product of the South-Korean brand – Carnival, is retailed exclusively with a 2.2L oil burner with prices starting at INR 24.95 lakh and going up to INR 33.95 lakh.