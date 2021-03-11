Kawasaki India Announces New Offers, Save up to INR 50K

Kawasaki India has announced new offers which are applicable to select models only. Customers can benefit from these new offers and save up to INR 50,000.

Kawasaki India took to its social media channels to share information about the new offers. We can see in the picture above that the company is offering discounts of up to INR 50,000 on its dual-sport motorcycles including the Kawasaki KLX 110, KLX 140, and KX 100. It’s to be noted that these offers come with their own set of terms and conditions, hence, it’s advised to visit an authorised Kawasaki dealership to gain more details.

Based on the latest Kawasaki India offers, customers can get a discount of INR 30,000 and INR 40,000 on the purchase of a brand-new KLX 110 and KLX 140 respectively. Buyers who are interested in procuring the KX 100 can save INR 50,000. These discounts are based on the first-come-first-served basis and valid up to 31 March 2021.

To jog up your memory, the Kawasaki KLX 110 retails at INR 2.99 lakh*. It’s powered by a 112cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that puts out 7.3PS of max power at 7500rpm and 8.0Nm of peak torque at 4000rpm. The motorcycle uses a steel frame and comes equipped with a pair of 30mm telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock.

The Kawasaki KLX 140 draws power from a 144cc single-cylinder engine that’s mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle has a highly rigid perimeter frame that offers excellent handling characteristics in off-road conditions. The KLX 140 is available in a lime green colour option and costs INR 4.06 lakh*.

Last but not the least, the Kawasaki KX 100 is the most expensive of the three motorcycles here. It has a price tag of INR 4.87 lakh*. It uses a 99cc liquid-cooled 2-stroke engine that comes with a 6-speed transmission. This model has 330mm of ground clearance and weighs 77kg.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom