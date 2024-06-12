JLR Invests £1M to Combat Vehicle Theft in the UK

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is taking a significant step to combat vehicle theft in the UK by investing over £1 million to support proactive policing efforts. This investment is part of a comprehensive security program aimed at addressing the root causes of vehicle theft.

JLR's initiative includes funding for several police forces to provide dedicated resources in high-theft areas, as well as establishing a new national policing unit focused on intelligence gathering. This unit will target ports used by criminal gangs to export stolen vehicles, including Range Rovers.

The investment will enhance the capacity of specialist officers to investigate vehicle thefts, with pilot operations already leading to the recovery of stolen vehicles and multiple arrests.

In addition to operational support, JLR is assisting UK authorities by sharing vehicle location and telematics data, which aids in prosecutions and vehicle recovery. Over 650 officers have been trained by JLR to search for stolen vehicles and confiscate tools used in thefts.

This multifaceted strategy highlights JLR's commitment to reducing vehicle theft and its impact on insurance premiums for its customers.