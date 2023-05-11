Jeep Summer Service Fiesta Brings Exciting Offers & Discounts

Jeep announces a month-long Summer Camp which will provide a range of benefits to existing customers wishing to avail discounts and offers on their purchases of services and spare parts.

Jeep Summer Camp is introduced during the start of the summer vacation period when many Indians plan trips with their families and friends. This is the ideal time for those who want their vehicles to be in optimal condition for their summer journeys.

Below is the list of offers for the customers to choose from:

Book your service appointment at your nearest dealer and get a Complimentary 40-point vehicle health check.

Upto 50% off on select accessories

Flat 10% off on select parts

30% off on AC Disinfection Treatment

15% off on Car Care Treatments

Fiat special service promotion offer at INR 3750 for Petrol and INR 4099 for Diesel

Customers can explore and learn more about the offers and deals available through Summer Camp by visiting any of the nearest authorized Jeep dealerships located throughout India.