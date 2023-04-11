Jeep Meridian Upland and Meridian X Launched in India

The Jeep Meridian gets enhanced style & a host of functional equipment based on customer demand. The iconic premium SUV brand is introducing two limited special editions; the Meridian X and Meridian Upland highlighting the duality of Sophistication and Adventure.

The Jeep Meridian X is designed to suit urban lifestyle where customers are looking for elegance and a premium drive experience. The Meridian X offers stylish Body Colour Lowers, Grey Roof, and Alloy Wheels with Grey Pocket. Furthermore, it provides exterior additions such as side moulding, puddle lamps, and interior modifications such as ambient lighting giving the premium interiors a lounge-like makeover.

The Jeep Meridian Upland has enhanced adventure elements suited for customers who would like to 'Go Anywhere, Do Anything'. This special edition is targeted at those who want to drive through different terrains and have a thrilling experience while following their passion. It includes functional equipment such as a Roof Carrier & Side steps in addition to Splash Guards, Boot Organizer, Sunshades, Special Cabin, Cargo mats, Tire Inflator and a specially designed unique Hood Decal.

The Special Editions will sport two additional colours Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue that offers a unique visual appeal to the range. In addition, buyers of both variants will be offered the rear entertainment package with a Wi-Fi-enabled 11.6” screen to play their favourite apps and content; at 50% of the selling price.

Bookings for the Jeep Meridian Special Edition are now open at Jeep Dealerships and on the Jeep India website with immediate deliveries. The Jeep Meridian range starts at INR 32.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom) only.