Jeep Expands Line-up at Brussels Motor Show with New Compass, Avenger and Wagoneer S

Jeep has showcased its latest European line-up at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show, putting the spotlight on the new Compass range while also unveiling the Avenger Black Edition and the all-electric Wagoneer S flagship. The reveal comes on the back of a strong 2025 for the brand in Europe, with Jeep posting double-digit sales growth in key markets such as the UK (17%), Austria (39%) and Portugal (48%), while maintaining a 1.8% share of the European SUV market.

Leading the charge is the updated Compass, offered in Compass e-Hybrid Plug-In and Compass 4xe guises. The plug-in hybrid delivers 225hp and offers over 90km of electric-only range on the combined cycle, with a total driving range of up to 983km. For off-road-focused buyers, the Compass 4xe introduces a new rear electric motor developed exclusively for this model, producing 132kW and up to 3,100Nm of torque at the rear wheels. The setup is paired with a 10mm suspension lift and redesigned bumpers to improve trail capability.

Jeep also revealed the Avenger Black Edition, based on the Altitude trim and distinguished by blacked-out exterior elements. The Avenger has already crossed 235,000 global sales and sits among Europe’s top ten best-selling B-SUVs.

At the top of the range sits the Wagoneer S, Jeep’s first global battery-electric SUV. Producing 600hp, it sprints from 0–100km/h in 3.5 seconds and uses a 100.5kWh battery capable of charging from 20 to 80 percent in just 23 minutes. Inside, it features over 45 inches of digital displays and a premium 19-speaker McIntosh audio system.