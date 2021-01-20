The launch of the Jeep Compass facelift is just round the corner, slated for January 27, 2021. Jeep has refreshed the Compass for 2021 with mildly fresh looks but more importantly, the interiors have been completely redone and boasts of many new features. It however remains mechanically unchanged. Ahead of its official launch, a leaked document reveals that the Compass facelift will be available in five trims in India - Sports, Longitude, Limited, Limited Option, and a new range topping S variant. Here's a look at the features that will be offered with each trim.

Jeep Compass Facelift - Sports

17-inch alloy wheels

8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Manual AC

Idle start-stop

LED reflector headlamps

3.5-inch multi-information display

Black fabric interiors

Rear wiper with defogger

Frequency selective dampening, suspension,

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Electronic parking brake

Dual airbags

Traction control

4 disc brakes with 4 channel ABS

Rear parking camera

Electrical roll-over mitigation

Dynamic steering torque

Hill start assist

Jeep Compass Facelift - Longitude

The Longitude trim isn't a huge step up from the base Sports trim but adds a few features like :

Larger 7-inch TFT driver’s display

Push-button start/stop

Roof rails

6-speaker audio system

LED fog lamps

Electronically foldable mirrors.

Also Read : India-Bound 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Unveiled In USA

Jeep Compass Facelift - Limited

This is where the really cool features start coming in. In addition to the features on the Longitude variant, it gets :

18-inch alloy wheels

Auto headlamps

LED tail lights

12-way electronically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function

Auto-hold (automatic variants only)

Dual-tone cabin

Hill descent control (4x4 variants only)

Rain-sensing wipers

Six airbags

Front skid plates

Auto-folding ORVMs

Jeep Compass Facelift - Limited (O)

This variant gets some additonal features as optional extras over the standard Limited trim. That includes :

Dual-panoramic sunroof

10.1-inch UConnect infotainment system

Powered tailgate.

Jeep Compass Facelift - S

This is the new top-spec variant of the Compass and it comes fully loaded with all the bells and whistles the Compass has to offer.

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

360-degree camera

Ventilated front seats

Wireless charging

9-speaker Alpine audio system

Ambient foot lighting

Powered electric seats for co-passenger

Black leather upholstery

LED projector headlamps

The Jeep Compass facelift remains mechanically unchanged under the hood here in India. That means it will continue with its 173hp, 2.0-litre diesel and 163hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard with both engines. Additionally, the petrol engine gets a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox while the diesel gets a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Expect the facelifted model to carry a little premium over the current model’s price which ranges from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries for the new Compass are expected to begin from the same day when its launched. Jeep India has already opened pre-bookings for the new Compass. When launched, it will rival the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Karoq and the upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Jeep updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Source - TeamBHP]