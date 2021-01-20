The launch of the Jeep Compass facelift is just round the corner, slated for January 27, 2021. Jeep has refreshed the Compass for 2021 with mildly fresh looks but more importantly, the interiors have been completely redone and boasts of many new features. It however remains mechanically unchanged. Ahead of its official launch, a leaked document reveals that the Compass facelift will be available in five trims in India - Sports, Longitude, Limited, Limited Option, and a new range topping S variant. Here's a look at the features that will be offered with each trim.
Jeep Compass Facelift - Sports
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Manual AC
- Idle start-stop
- LED reflector headlamps
- 3.5-inch multi-information display
- Black fabric interiors
- Rear wiper with defogger
- Frequency selective dampening, suspension,
- Electrically adjustable ORVMs
- Electronic parking brake
- Dual airbags
- Traction control
- 4 disc brakes with 4 channel ABS
- Rear parking camera
- Electrical roll-over mitigation
- Dynamic steering torque
- Hill start assist
Jeep Compass Facelift - Longitude
The Longitude trim isn't a huge step up from the base Sports trim but adds a few features like :
- Larger 7-inch TFT driver’s display
- Push-button start/stop
- Roof rails
- 6-speaker audio system
- LED fog lamps
- Electronically foldable mirrors.
Jeep Compass Facelift - Limited
This is where the really cool features start coming in. In addition to the features on the Longitude variant, it gets :
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Auto headlamps
- LED tail lights
- 12-way electronically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function
- Auto-hold (automatic variants only)
- Dual-tone cabin
- Hill descent control (4x4 variants only)
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Six airbags
- Front skid plates
- Auto-folding ORVMs
Jeep Compass Facelift - Limited (O)
This variant gets some additonal features as optional extras over the standard Limited trim. That includes :
- Dual-panoramic sunroof
- 10.1-inch UConnect infotainment system
- Powered tailgate.
Jeep Compass Facelift - S
This is the new top-spec variant of the Compass and it comes fully loaded with all the bells and whistles the Compass has to offer.
- 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
- 360-degree camera
- Ventilated front seats
- Wireless charging
- 9-speaker Alpine audio system
- Ambient foot lighting
- Powered electric seats for co-passenger
- Black leather upholstery
- LED projector headlamps
The Jeep Compass facelift remains mechanically unchanged under the hood here in India. That means it will continue with its 173hp, 2.0-litre diesel and 163hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard with both engines. Additionally, the petrol engine gets a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox while the diesel gets a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
Expect the facelifted model to carry a little premium over the current model’s price which ranges from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries for the new Compass are expected to begin from the same day when its launched. Jeep India has already opened pre-bookings for the new Compass. When launched, it will rival the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Karoq and the upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross.
[Source - TeamBHP]