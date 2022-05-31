Jawa-Yezdi Nomads ‘Trail Attack’ Training Program Thrills Riders in Pune

After kickstarting the ‘Trail Attack’ rider training program in Bangalore last month, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles organized the second leg for riders of its Adventure and Scrambler models in the city of Pune.

Held under the aegis of the company’s Jawa-Yezdi Nomads Kommuniti initiative, the “Trail Attack” rider training program has been conceptualized to equip riders with skills and techniques to explore and experience the true capabilities and potential of their motorcycles and, in the process, have fun both on the road and off it.

The Pune edition of Trail Attack was held at Prodirt Adventure off-road experience track on Sunday, 29th May under the guidance of professional riders. Starting with a detailed briefing session by the trainers, the participants were taken through the essentials of posture, weight distribution, clutch and brake techniques before moving on to the basics of off-road and trail riding.

The training modules consisted of many learning activities such as efficient clutch operation, throttle modulation, off-road emergency braking and a slalom test. The customers later got the chance to put their skills to the test on a specially designed off-road track and test the off-road capabilities of their Yezdi Scramblers and Adventures on a natural off-road trail.

Customers can watch out for forthcoming event announcements in their city on Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycles’ official social media accounts and take part in the event by registering themselves at their nearest dealerships for a nominal fee.