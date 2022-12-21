Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Partners up with State Bank of India

In a bid to set up a comprehensive financing ecosystem around its retail streams, Jawa Yezdi motorcycles has entered into an agreement with the State Bank of India (SBI). This arrangement will ensure a wide availability of funding and financing programs for the company’s channel partners as well as customers across India.

Speaking on this tie-up with SBI, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles said:

We are pleased to welcome the State Bank of India as our empanelled finance partner. SBI is one of the largest financial institutions of the country with the most widespread coverage and this strategic association will grant our channel partners and customers access to a host of funding options which will in turn make our products and services more accessible to them. Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles currently has a network of more than 375 touchpoints across the country, and retails 7 models spread across the Jawa and Yezdi brands. The company has constantly been expanding its footprint across India and will continue to do so.

This tie-up with SBI holds a particular significance for the ever-expanding family of the brand’s channel partners, offering them convenient financing options at their doorstep owing to SBI’s widespread network.