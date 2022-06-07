Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles Announces 'Service is on Us' Initiative

At the advent of the riding season going up to the challenging and picturesque UT of Ladakh, Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has just kick-started a service initiative for its Kommuniti members planning to ride to the region from across the country. The ‘Service is on Us’ initiative will offer free service assistance to the riders on the way to Ladakh spanning the major access routes to the region from key parts of the country.

Under this initiative, the service centres situated in major cities along the route will provide necessary service support to the riders. Labour charges for periodic service and running repairs will be complementary and free of charge. Riders can also avail of a complimentary 26-point general check-up at the Leh service station.

The company will also station an expert technician at Leh, equipped with essential tools and spares. RSA policyholders will be eligible for en-route breakdown assistance as per RSA policy guidelines while non-RSA policyholders will be able to do so on a paid basis.

The initiative aims to offer comprehensive service cover to riders setting out from almost every corner of the country merging in the NCR to take the two most popular routes to Ladakh; one via Chandigarh and Manali and the other via Jammu, Srinagar and Kargil.

Dedicating this service initiative to the riders from Jawa & Yezdi Kommuniti, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – Classic Legends said, “A ride to one’s dream destination takes a lot of planning, and with this ‘Service is on Us’ initiative, riders from our Kommuniti will have one thing less to worry about – service support throughout the way. This initiative is dedicated to the free-spiritedness of Jawa & Yezdi riders and their quest to explore, and it is our aim to offer them complete peace of mind in terms of service assistance while they are at it.”