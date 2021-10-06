Jawa Motorcycles Welcomed ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ in Pune

Jawa Motorcycles continued its commemoration of the Indian Army’s ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ by welcoming the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ to the city of Pune, as a part of its ‘Forever Heroes’ initiative. The Jawa Kommuniti accompanied the victory torch along with the Indian Army personnel from Kolhapur to Pune.

The ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ was welcomed into the city with a rally organised by Southern Command and included war veterans of the 1971 war, retired and serving Indian Army personnel and their families. The convoy, led by the Indian Army and Jawa Kommuniti members from Kolhapur, Pune, Sangli and Mumbai, escorted the 'Victory Flame' across the city, passing through Swargate region and Southern Command HQ to culminate at the Council Hall in Pune.

The victory flame was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the National War Memorial in New Delhi on December 16, 2020. It has been lighted for the year-long commemoration of the 1971 India-Pakistan war and has been sent to four cardinal directions of the country and will converge back at New Delhi in December 2021. The flame travelling in the western region arrived in Pune from Kolhapur on October 1st and will remain there till October 31st before departing from Southern Command War Memorial.

This ride marked Jawa Motorcycles’ third initiative to the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations throughout the year. Earlier this year, the brand supported the Indian Army in its rides to mark 22 years of the Kargil War (Dhruva Kargil Ride 2021) and 50 years of the Battle of Turtuk in Ladakh.