Jawa Motorcycles Diwali Offers Announced

To add colours to the celebrations this festive season, Jawa Motorcycles has introduced enticing deals for customers around the country. The offers will run through Diwali till November 10th, 2021.

The Golden Ride Offer, exclusively applicable on Jawa Golden Stripes and forty-two Golden Stripes models, gives the customers an option to purchase an official accessory kit including Alloy Wheels (excluding tyres), Bar End Mirrors, Headlamp Grille, and Headlamp Visor for Rs. 6999. Customers will also be entitled to a 50% discount on Jawa t-shirts.

In addition to the above offer, the brand has partnered with leading banking and financial institutions to offer attractive finance schemes. Customers can save up to Rs. 8000 depending on the finance partner by taking advantage of low EMI costs, upto 100% funding, and zero processing fees with both high and low tenure options (12-60 months).

As an extended benefit to its existing customers, Jawa Motorcycles has also introduced a referral scheme which allows them to refer their friends to the dealership through a referral link on Jawa website. Once the referral customer makes a purchase, the existing customer will get a free service coupon & 50% off on Jawa t-shirts. Additionally, the referral customers will also be eligible for the Golden Ride Offer and the t-shirt offer.