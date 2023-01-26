Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster Now Available in New Colour Options

Jawa 42 Sports Stripe and Yezdi Roadster models are now available in new colour options.

The Jawa 42 Sports Stripe gets a dynamic shade of metallic Cosmic Carbon while a striking Crimson Dual Tone in gloss finish has been added to the Yezdi Roadster Range.

The Jawa 42 Sports Stripe Cosmic Carbon draws inspiration from the element that is the very source of life itself. Its stunning carbon fiber finish sport stripe is an ode to nature’s purest element. It signifies Carbon’s duality of complexity hidden within simplicity, which forms something strong yet agile, powerful yet nimble.

The Yezdi Roadster Crimson Dual Tone adds a different dimension to the model’s dominating demeanor. In a world of either/or, this dual tone finish is for the select few who want it all without having to make a choice.

The Yezdi Roadster Crimson Dual Tone will cost Rs 2,03,829 whereas the Yezdi Roadster in Cosmic Carbon will set you back by Rs 1,95,142, (ex-showroom).