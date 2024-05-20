Jaguar Unveils F-PACE 90th Anniversary Edition

Jaguar is celebrating its 90th anniversary with a special edition of the F-PACE luxury performance SUV. This milestone edition underscores Jaguar’s legacy of design, performance, and innovation as the brand moves toward an all-electric future.

The F-PACE 90th Anniversary Edition, available on all models except the SVR, features exclusive badging and R-Dynamic exterior elements. Options include diamond-turned alloy wheels, privacy glass, a panoramic roof, and 3D Surround Camera technology. Inside, the SUV boasts supportive sports seats with contrast stitching, ebony headlining, and aluminum interior trim.

Customers can choose from S, SE, and HSE specifications with a variety of engine options, including mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. The plug-in hybrid offers up to 40 miles (64 km) of electric-only driving range and fast DC charging, which can recharge the battery from 0-80% in just 30 minutes.

At the top of the F-PACE lineup is the SVR 575 Edition, celebrating the internal combustion engine with a supercharged V8. Producing 575 PS and 700 Nm of torque, this model accelerates from 0-60 mph in just 3.8 seconds (0-100 km/h in 4.0 seconds). It features unique SVR bodywork, a Black Exterior Pack, 22-inch forged alloy wheels with a Diamond Turned finish, and Satin Technical Grey contrast.

The SVR 575 Edition’s interior includes Suedecloth and Windsor leather performance seats, heated and cooled with 14-way electric adjustment. Additional features include SVR branding, a unique aluminum veneer, and optional semi-aniline leather performance seats.

This special edition marks the final model of the F-PACE, commemorating Jaguar’s rich heritage as it looks to an electrified future.