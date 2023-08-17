Why Jaguar Land Rover Has Announced 300 New Jobs

Jaguar Land Rover has announced it is recruiting 300 new technicians and test engineers in the West Midlands. The roles will support the continued growth of Range Rover production and development of next generation electric models.

Of the 300 roles, the UK-based luxury car manufacturer is recruiting around 100 maintenance technicians for its Solihull plant to operate and maintain highly automated, precision, production facilities in a new body shop costing around £130m. The new body shop will support an intended increase in Range Rover and Range Rover Sport production by 30% in future quarters.

Alongside this, technicians will also be trained to work on an additional approximately £70m new body production system to support production of the highly anticipated new electric Range Rover at Solihull.

In addition, JLR is recruiting around 200 technicians and test engineers to be based at its Gaydon Engineering Centre and Whitley Powertrain facility, where they will support with testing and development of JLR’s next generation electric vehicles as part of JLR’s global family of over 38,000 colleagues.

All the technicians and test engineers will be upskilled with electrification training as part of JLR’s Future Skills Programme, to ensure they are equipped with vital skills for the production and maintenance of electric vehicles.