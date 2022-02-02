Jaguar Land Rover Introduces Amazon Alexa Across its Vehicle Portfolio

Amazon Alexa will be available on all new and existing Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles fitted with its advanced Pivi Pro infotainment system. Owners of compatible vehicles will be able to enjoy the benefits of intuitive voice-enabled experiences thanks to a software-over-the-air update.

The seamless integration brings the familiar Alexa experience into the vehicle and provides natural voice interaction with Pivi Pro’s features including navigation, media playback, phone calls, and compatible smart devices.

As part of Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy, this represents a step-change in its connected services capability and will deliver a modern luxury experience for customers. It will also accelerate Jaguar Land Rover’s transformation into a digital leader in the automotive industry.

The engineering teams from Jaguar Land Rover and Amazon worked in close partnership to ensure the seamless integration of Alexa with Pivi Pro. This collaborative approach to development ensures that customers will enjoy the same Alexa experience in their vehicles that they already know and love from home, and benefit from even greater functionality in the future.

The Alexa voice experience is intuitive to use, making it easy for customers to operate while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. Requests such as ‘Alexa, navigate me to home’, ‘Alexa, play my chill-out playlist’ and ‘Alexa show me nearby coffee shops’ can all be done by voice, without touching Pivi Pro’s touchscreen. Alexa also enables customers to check the news, the weather and manage their schedule or shopping list, just by asking.