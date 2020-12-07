Jaguar F-Pace SVR Facelifted For The International Market

Jaguar has given the F-Pace SVR a mid-life facelift for the international market. The performance SUV gets few tasteful cosmetic updates, some new tech on the interiors, but more importantly, the folks at Jaguar's Special Vehicle Racing division have tweaked the Supercharged V8 engine to produce more torque than before. Although Jaguar has the F-Pace SVR listed on their India website for quite some time now, it hasn't made it down to the country yet and neither is there an update regarding its launch timeline. We expect it will be this facelifted version that makes it to India when it actually does so. But let's look a closer look at the Jaguar F-Pace SVR Facelift now.

Let's start with what's under the hood as it is powered by Jaguar's 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine that now develops 550hp and 700Nm of torque. Torque is actually up by 20Nm. The F-Pace SVR now sprints from 0-100kph in just 4 seconds flat, which is tenth of a second quicker than the older model. Top speed is now up to 286kph, an increase of 3kph. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and power is sent to all four wheels via an all-wheel drive system.

There have been several changes under the skin of the new Jaguar F-Pace SVR as well. The damping of the suspension has been stiffened up for better handling and the steering rack too has been made quicker. Even the brakes have been upgraded to feature a power booster that allows for stronger bite from shorter pedal travel. The Face-SVR also features adaptive damping, which means you can fine tune to suspension to exactly your liking, for which, there are four driving modes to play with - Comfort, Eco, Rain-Ice-Snow and Dynamic. You can also control other areas of performance by these drive modes.

As for the cosmetic changes, they aren't very comprehensive but they make the F-Pace look a lot more aggressive than the outgoing model. The SUV now gets an updated bumper which looks a lot more sporty with huge air dams in them. The bonnet is larger and now features vents to feed cool air into the engine. Changes in profile are limited to a new design for the alloy wheel and at the rear, slimmer LED tail lamps and a revised bumper with quad-exhausts round off the look. The F-Pace SVR is now more aerodynamic than before as well with the coefficient drag being reduced from 0.37cD to 0.36cD.

On the inside, the dashboard design has been significantly spruced up. The biggest highlight is Jaguar’s new Pivi Pro 11.4-inch infotainment system and it looks really cool with its floating effect. It features connected car tech and also supports online navigation and over the air updates. Below the screen, there are new touch-based climate control knobs and a stubby gear lever. The F-Pace SVR, being a performance SUV, also gets sports seats. The Jaguar F-Pace SVR rivals the likes of the Lamborghini Urus, Audi RSQ8, and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo. We just hope this makes it to India very soon as all its rivals are very much on sale in India.

