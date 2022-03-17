Isuzu to Roll Out ‘ISUZU I-Care Pre-Summer Service Camp’ in India

In a constant endeavour to reaffirm ISUZU’s commitment to providing the best service and ownership experience, Isuzu Motors India will be conducting a nation-wide ‘ISUZU I-Care Pre-Summer Service Camp’ for its range of ISUZU D-MAX Pick-ups and SUVs. This service camp is aimed at offering customers exciting benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during the season across the country.

An initiative of ‘ISUZU Care’, the Pre-Summer service camp will be organised across all ISUZU authorised dealer service outlets, between 21sh and 30th March 2022 (both days inclusive). During this period, customers can also avail special offers & benefits for their vehicles.

The Pre-Summer Service Camp will be organised at all authorised service facilities of ISUZU located in Ahmedabad, Anantapur, Bengaluru, Bimavaram, Bhuj, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dimapur, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nellore, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Siliguri, Surat, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Customers visiting the camp will receive the following:

- Free 37-Point Comprehensive Check-up

- Free Top Wash

- 10% discount on Labour

- 5% discount on Parts

- 5% discount on Lubes & Fluids