Isuzu Motors India Announces Winter Service Camp for its Customers

In a constant endeavour to reaffirm its commitment to provide the best service and ownership experience, Isuzu Motors India will be conducting a nationwide ‘Isuzu I-Care Winter Service Camp’ for its range of D-Max pick-ups and SUVs. This service camp is aimed at offering customers exciting benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during this season across the country.

An initiative of Isuzu Care’, the Winter service camp will be organised across all Isuzu authorised dealer service outlets, between 13th and 24th December, 2021 (both days inclusive). During this period, customers can also avail special offers & benefits for their vehicles.

The Winter Service Camp will be organised at all authorised service facilities of Isuzu located in Ahmedabad, Anantapur, Bengaluru, Bimavaram, Bhuj, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dimapur, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nellore, Noida, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Siliguri, Surat, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Customers can call the nearest Isuzu dealer outlet or visit the company's official website for service booking. They can reach 1800 4199 188 (Toll-free) for more information.